Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Melania Trump turns attention on drug addition in pivot away from cyberbullying

Newsweek

09 Aug 2017 at 16:43 ET                   
Official White House photo of First Lady Melania Trump (cropped)

Melania Trump has pledged to tackle drug addiction, in what appears to be a pivot away from her declared cause of cyber bullying. The first lady unusually took to social media on Tuesday to champion a different initiative, posting about opioids and informing people she would be attending a meeting on the topic. “Opioids are destroying…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Seriously?’: Fox’s Shep Smith awestruck by protesters’ giant chicken on White House lawn
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+