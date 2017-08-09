Melania Trump turns attention on drug addition in pivot away from cyberbullying
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Melania Trump has pledged to tackle drug addiction, in what appears to be a pivot away from her declared cause of cyber bullying. The first lady unusually took to social media on Tuesday to champion a different initiative, posting about opioids and informing people she would be attending a meeting on the topic. “Opioids are destroying…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion