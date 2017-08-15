Member of the Diversity Council calls for Bannon to go
A member of Donald Trump’s National Diversity Council has called for the dismissal of former Breitbart News chief Steve Bannon over his connection to the “alt-right.” Javier Palomarez said the chief strategist, who left his job at the pro-Trump website to work for the president, should not remain in his role following the violence in Charlottesville,…
