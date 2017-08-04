Moderate-heavy drinking may protect some from Alzheimer’s
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Heavy drinking is generally considered a hazard to your health, but new research suggests there may be an exception to this rule if you’re a white, older, middle-class American. According to the study, older adults who regularly consume moderate to heavy amounts of alcohol for most of their lives are more likely to live to the…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion