More than 29,000 people said they’ll boycott NFL if Colin Kaepernick isn’t signed

FanBuzz

06 Aug 2017 at 10:53 ET                   
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) walks through the tunnel out onto the field before the game against the San Diego Chargers before the game at Qualcomm Stadium on Sept. 1, 2016. (Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters)

There has been plenty of buzz about potential boycotts and the loss of viewership with regard to Colin Kaepernick’s silent protest during the 2016 NFL season. However, a petition now exists that flips that around in full. The petition, listed on Change.org, has gathered more than 29,000 digital signatures. It declares that people will be boycotting…

