Mormon Church excommunicates top church leader
For the first time in decades, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints excommunicated a top leader Tuesday for reasons that were not immediately revealed. Reports said James J. Hamula was released by the church from his high-ranking position in the First Quorum of the Seventy after a disciplinary action was taken against him by…
