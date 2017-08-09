Mormon leader ousted in rare and mysterious excommunication

James J. Hamula addressing the October 2014 General Conference (Screenshot/YouTube)

The Mormon church excommunicated one of its senior leaders Tuesday, without providing a reason for the rare dismissal.

The removal of James Hamula as a “general authority” of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was the first time a top leader had been ousted in nearly 30 years, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.

Eric Hawkins, a spokesman, said in a statement the decision was taken “following Church disciplinary action” but added the church “will not discuss the proceedings of a disciplinary council.”

Adultery, homosexual relations, and embezzlement are among reasons members of the US faith, founded in 1830, can be thrown out.

But the statement also alluded to a sermon which decreed: “The desired result is that the person will make whatever changes are necessary to return fully and completely to be able to receive the marvelous blessings of the Church.”

The Mormon Church is headquartered Salt Lake City, Utah. The state has three million inhabitants, 60 percent of whom are Mormons. There are roughly 6.5 million Mormons in the United States.