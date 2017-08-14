Mueller focuses on White House staff in Russia probe
Current and former members of the administration may face questioning from Special Counsel Robert Mueller in the ongoing probe into Russia’s alleged intervention in the U.S. election. According to three people familiar with the topic, Mueller is seeking information from the White House about specific meetings and notes on such meetings, and wants to ask people…
