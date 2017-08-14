Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Mueller focuses on White House staff in Russia probe

Newsweek

14 Aug 2017 at 07:30 ET                   
Robert Mueller (Jonathan Ernst:Reuters)

Current and former members of the administration may face questioning from Special Counsel Robert Mueller in the ongoing probe into Russia’s alleged intervention in the U.S. election. According to three people familiar with the topic, Mueller is seeking information from the White House about specific meetings and notes on such meetings, and wants to ask people…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘What a pathetic, sniffling little nano-president’: Morning Joe panel lights up Trump’s refusal to disavow Nazis
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+