Mysterious sea creatures eat through skin of teen in Melbournes
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
An Australian teenager Saturday said mysterious sea creatures ate through his skin at the Dendy Street Beach in Brighton, Melbourne. Sam Kanizay, 16, went to soak his legs at the bay after a football match on Saturday. Half an hour later, he walked out of the water covered in blood and saw tiny sea creatures eating…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion