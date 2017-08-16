NASA mission to Venus will explore weird atmosphere
NASA is on a mission to unlock the mysteries of the Venus atmosphere, sending a tiny satellite to Earth’s inward neighbor to investigate its clouds. Scientists are trying to understand the how the atmosphere interacts with ultraviolet light because they have noticed a strange effect: According to NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, something in the cloud…
