Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

NASA mission to Venus will explore weird atmosphere

International Business Times

16 Aug 2017 at 06:56 ET                   
Magellan spacecraft near Venus

NASA is on a mission to unlock the mysteries of the Venus atmosphere, sending a tiny satellite to Earth’s inward neighbor to investigate its clouds. Scientists are trying to understand the how the atmosphere interacts with ultraviolet light because they have noticed a strange effect: According to NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, something in the cloud…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Stand for what is right’: Greensboro City Council finally apologizes for 1979 Klan-Nazi shootings
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+