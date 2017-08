Natalee Holloway disappearance: New human remains found in Aruba

Twelve years after she mysteriously vanished, new leads are still emerging in the disappearance of Natalee Holloway. Natalee’s father announced Wednesday during an appearance on NBC’s “The Today Show” that new human remains were found in Aruba and were being tested to determine if they were Natalee’s. Dave Holloway said discovering the remains was the result…