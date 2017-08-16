Navy suspends security clearance of right-wing conspiracist and Trump-lover Jack Posobiec: report

One of the right-wing activists responsible for pushing the Seth Rich murder conspiracy theory is a Naval intelligence officer — and his Twitter habits have gotten him in hot water.

According to NBC News, prominent right-wing Twitter activist Jack Posobiec, a Naval reserve intelligence lieutenant junior, got his security clearance suspended.

NBC’s source declined to provide a reason for the suspension, but the report did note that between March 2014 and March 2017, Posobiec worked in Washington, D.C.’s Naval Maritime Intelligence Center — and during that time, spread theories about Rich and the so-called “Pizzagate” conspiracy. He also leaked emails from French president Emmanuel Macron’s campaign.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump retweeted a Posobiec tweet pitting violence in Chicago against the deadly violence that occurred at Saturday’s “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“Meanwhile: 39 shootings in Chicago this weekend, 9 deaths,” Posobiec’s Trump-retweeted post read. “No national media outrage. Why is that?”

Raw Story reached out to the Navy, who declined to provide a statement on Posobiec’s suspension. They did, however, provide information about Posobiec’s Naval career, which includes a number of awards and his current assignment to the Strategic Command Intelligence at Dekalb in D.C. Prior to his first assignment in Washington, Posobiec worked at Guantanamo Bay from September 2012 to July 2013.