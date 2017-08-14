‘Nazis are the truly bad people’: Internet erupts after Trump attacks ‘fake news media’ instead of white supremacists

Donald Trump on Monday ramped up his rhetoric against the news media, arguing it will “never be satisfied” with his remarks disavowing white supremacy, and insisting it’s full of “truly bad people.”

Trump made the comments two days after a Nazi sympathizer crashed into a crowd of people protesting white supremacy, killing one and injuring 19. The president on Monday battled CNN’s Jim Acosta during a contentious exchange, calling the reporter “fake news” for asking why it took him so long to condemn the groups responsible.

Made additional remarks on Charlottesville and realize once again that the #Fake News Media will never be satisfied…truly bad people! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2017

Trump’s willingness to levy attacks on the media, instead of the people responsible for the death of 32-year-old Heather Heyer, set Twitter ablaze on Monday.

