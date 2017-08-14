Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘Nazis are the truly bad people’: Internet erupts after Trump attacks ‘fake news media’ instead of white supremacists

Elizabeth Preza

14 Aug 2017 at 18:46 ET                   
Donald Trump during CNN debate (Photo: Screen capture via video)

Donald Trump on Monday ramped up his rhetoric against the news media, arguing it will “never be satisfied” with his remarks disavowing white supremacy, and insisting it’s full of “truly bad people.”

Trump made the comments two days after a Nazi sympathizer crashed into a crowd of people protesting white supremacy, killing one and injuring 19. The president on Monday battled CNN’s Jim Acosta during a contentious exchange, calling the reporter “fake news” for asking why it took him so long to condemn the groups responsible.

Trump’s willingness to levy attacks on the media, instead of the people responsible for the death of 32-year-old Heather Heyer, set Twitter ablaze on Monday.

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
WATCH LIVE: Protesters gather outside of Trump Tower as president returns to NYC
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+