NC GOP leader jokes about violating campaign finance law days after racist Twitter rant

NCGOP Executive Director Dallas Woodhouse (Facebook photo).

North Carolina’s Republican Party leadership has a PR problem in Dallas Woodhouse.

Just a few days after the NC Republican Party’s executive director went on a racist Twitter rant, he landed himself in hot water yet again. According to the Raleigh News & Observer, the state’s Democratic party released an audio recording where Woodhouse is heard joking about violating campaign finance law.

“When we need to take illegal cash under the table and when we need – I see none of the politicians are laughing – when we need to take the big liberal Hollywood elites’ money, nobody can help us hide it better than David (Cozart),” Woodhouse said in the recording, taken at the party’s annual Red, White & BBQ event. “Thank you; it was so hidden that even I was unable to find it or spend it.”

When asked about his comments by the News & Observer, Woodhouse confirmed that he was indeed the person speaking on the recording, but that he was making an obvious joke.

“There’s no story here,” Woodhouse said. “This was a roast of a retiring treasurer at a barbecue. Clearly you can see it’s in jest.”

“Republicans don’t get big Hollywood liberal money,” he continued. “That clearly means it didn’t exist. I’m in the business of spending it, so I would know.”

In response, the state’s Democratic party said despite the joking tone, the comments struck a chord.

“Apparently, Dallas and North Carolina Republicans think our election laws are a laughing matter,” NC Democratic Party Executive Director Kimberly Reynolds responded in a statement. “These comments could have been funny, except that he and his party have shown time and time again that they’ll break the rules when they don’t like them.”