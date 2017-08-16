Neil DeGrasse Tyson: Put away your smartphone during solar eclipse
Neil DeGrasse Tyson: Put Away Your Smartphone During Solar Eclipse
Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson offered some advice for spectators of the Aug. 21 total solar eclipse: drop the smartphone and soak in the celestial phenomenon. Speaking with an audience Monday at the American Museum of Natural History, Tyson encouraged people looking to enjoy the solar eclipse without the burden of text messages, internet tabs and Snapchat.…
