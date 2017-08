Neo-Nazi, Confederate groups tricked PayPal to fund Charlottesville rallies

The Charlottesville, Va., “Unite the Right” rally last Saturday that left dozens injured and one woman dead required strategic planning, with several neo-Nazi and Alt-Right leaders utilizing PayPal to fund their organization efforts. Among the far-right event leaders who used PayPal, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, are its main organizer Jason Kessler, Alt-Right spokesperson…