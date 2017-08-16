Quantcast

Neo-Nazis and the Ku Klux Klan latched onto Trump’s presidential campaign, seeing him as an ally to their beliefs

Newsweek

16 Aug 2017 at 11:38 ET                   
Donald and Melania Trump walk amongst sparse crowds on the way to his January 20, swearing in. Source: Department of Homeland Security.

The white supremacist rallies in Charlottesville, Virginia shouldn’t have come as a surprise to anyone witnessing the violence and vitriol on full display at Saturday’s publicly-permitted demonstration. Similar hate-backed violence has repeatedly erupted at President Donald Trump’s rallies—but America’s deep-rooted racism existed long before the commander-in-chief’s shocking electoral victory. Neo-Nazis and the Ku Klux Klan latched…

