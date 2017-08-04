Netanyahu suspected of bribery and fraud: reports
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been suspected of bribery, fraud and breach of trust by the police, according to local media reports. An Israeli court, also on Thursday, said two police investigations in which Netanyahu has been questioned could result in corruption charges. The revelations came during a court hearing in which it was disclosed…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion