New York donor makes KKK reference about black Democrat
A hedge fund manager and prominent political donor made a racial remark in reference to a black Democrat leader in New York, saying she has done “more damage to people of color than anyone who has ever donned a hood.” Daniel S. Loeb, a major supporter of Democratic New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, made the comment…
