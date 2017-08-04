Sunday’s episode of Game of Thrones leaked online — as hack on HBO continues

Cersei, GOT (Screen Capture)

The latest episode of the HBO series “Game of Thrones” was leaked online Thursday night, days ahead of its slated Sunday air date.

The Verge reported that a low-resolution copy of the episode was posted on a Google Drive account and linked to on a Reddit thread. The pirated copy reportedly has a “For internal viewing only” watermark from HBO.

“HBO was subject to a security breach earlier this week, allowing hackers to reportedly obtained 1.5 terabytes of stolen data from the company’s US servers,” said The Verge. “Sources familiar with HBO’s security leak tell The Verge that this was not related to this episode leak. This latest episode has leaked from a distribution partner, Star India, and not as a direct result of the recent HBO security breach. Hackers have so far only published script outlines on the web, rather than full episodes.”

Episode 4 of Season 7 of “Game of Thrones” is titled “The Spoils of War.” The series is based on the books by George R. R. Martin.