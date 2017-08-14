No, Nazis are not Democrats nor Socialists
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Democrats and democratic socialists were incorrectly linked by some to Nazism following the harrowing protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend that led to one woman’s death. The allegations were a huge misrepresentation of what each of the terms means and a poor, surface-only reading of what German leader Adolf Hitler’s party and government stood for.…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion