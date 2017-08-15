North Korea: Hackers target US military workers
As tensions between the United States and North Korea reach fever pitch over Pyongyang’s nuclear program, hackers linked to the hermetic nation have been targeting U.S. military contractors, including those interested in working with missile defense systems used in South Korea. According to a report by the Palo Alto Networks, the cyber security group observed hackers…
