North Korea leader backing off on Guam strike plan

France24

15 Aug 2017 at 06:25 ET                   
Kim Jong Un (Twitter)

North Korea said Tuesday that its military presented leader Kim Jong Un with plans to launch missiles into waters near Guam and “wring the windpipes of the Yankees” by creating “enveloping fire” near the key US military hub in the Pacific. The comments, while typically belligerent, are significant because they also appeared to signal a path…

