‘Load of nonsense’: North Korea mocks Trump’s nuke threat and doubles down on Guam strike

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, pictured in April 2017 (AFP Photo/ED JONES)

North Korea on Wednesday once again defied Donald Trump’s threat of “fire and fury,” issuing a statement saying it is “seriously examining” a plan for an “enveloping strike at Guam” that will hit the waters 30 to 40 km away from the U.S. territory, KCNA reports.

New much more detailed statement from #NorthKorea commander of the Strategic Force. #DPRK considering strikes at #Guam with 4 HS-12 IRBMs. pic.twitter.com/8vStyoYIT3 — Aldin 🇧🇦 (@aldin_ww) August 9, 2017

The statement also called Trump’s threat a “load of nonsense” and insisted “only absolute force” can work on the United States.

“Such a guy bereft of reason and only absolute force can work on him,” the statement reads.

PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) — North Korea's military calls Trump's threat a 'load of nonsense,' says 'only absolute force' can work on Trump — Josh Lederman (@joshledermanAP) August 9, 2017