‘Load of nonsense’: North Korea mocks Trump’s nuke threat and doubles down on Guam strike

Elizabeth Preza

09 Aug 2017 at 18:28 ET                   
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, pictured in April 2017 (AFP Photo/ED JONES)

North Korea on Wednesday once again defied Donald Trump’s threat of “fire and fury,” issuing a statement saying it is “seriously examining” a plan for an “enveloping strike at Guam” that will hit the waters 30 to 40 km away from the U.S. territory, KCNA reports.

The statement also called Trump’s threat a “load of nonsense” and insisted “only absolute force” can work on the United States.

“Such a guy bereft of reason and only absolute force can work on him,” the statement reads.

