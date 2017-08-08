North Korea tops Trump’s ‘working vacation’ agenda
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
President Donald Trump received his intelligence briefing at his golf club in New Jersey Monday and held an hour-long telephone call to discuss North Korea with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and get an update on his trip to Southeast Asia. White House spokesperson Lindsay Walters provided details on Trump’s “working vacation.” The president’s chief of…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion