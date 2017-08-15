North Korean leader Kim Jong Un praises plan for ‘enveloping fire at Guam’
Seoul (dpa) – During an inspection of the Strategic Force Command of the Korean People’s Army (KPA), North Korean leader Kim Jong Un heard about and “praised” a plan for “an enveloping fire at Guam,” North Korean state news agency KCNA reported Tuesday. Kim examined the Guam plan during Monday’s visit and “praised the KPA Strategic…
