Northwestern professor arrested for murder, blew kisses at court hearing
A Northwestern University Professor and a University of Oxford employee surrendered Friday after a warrant was issued for their arrests in connection to the murder of a 26-year-old man. Wyndham Lathem, an associate professor of microbiology and immunology at Northwestern in Chicago, and Andrew Warren, an administrative assistant at Oxford in England, ended the manhunt when…
