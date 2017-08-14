‘Nothing against Jews in general’: Alex Jones accuses KKK members of being ‘Jewish actors’ from ‘Seinfeld’

Alex Jones (Photo: Screen capture)

Attempting to give himself a bit of credibility in the wake of calling the violence in Charlottesville a “false flag,” conspiracy theorist Alex Jones shared clips of himself protesting the Ku Klux Klan 18 years ago.

In video captured by Media Matters, the bombastic Jones prefaced his clip by saying that he thought the Klan members looked like Jewish actors right off the set of “Seinfeld” — not that there is anything wrong with that.

“Here’s a little bit of audio of me like 18 years ago protesting the KKK,” Jones began. “There’s no big crowd of Antifa there supporting me, and them threatening to kill me, everything else. And it later came out they were federal agents like I said. It wasn’t even real.”

“I mean, quite frankly, I’ve been to these events, and a lot of the KKK guys with their hats off look like they’re from the cast of Seinfeld. Literally they’re just Jewish actors,” he continued. “Nothing against Jews in general, but they are leftists Jews that want to create this clash and they go dress up as Nazis.”

“I have footage in Austin — we’re going to find it somewhere here at the office — where it literally looks like cast of Seinfeld or like Howard Stern in a Nazi outfit,” Jones explained before descending into racist caricature. “They all look like Howard Stern. They almost got like little curly hair down, and they’re just up there heiling Hitler.”

“You can tell they are totally uncomfortable, they are totally scared, and it’s all just meant to create the clash,” he concluded.

You can watch the video below via Media Matters: