Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Number of opioid and heroin overdose deaths are higher than we think

International Business Times

10 Aug 2017 at 07:48 ET                   
'Preparation of heroin with a spoon, a syringe and a candle on a table' [Shutterstock]

Approximately 90 people in the U.S. die of an opioid related overdose every day, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but the actual number might actually be higher, says a new study. The number of opioid and heroin deaths are calculated through death certificates, however some documents do not specify which drug was…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Unthinkable’: Catholic priest destroys pastor’s claims on Trump’s biblical right to nuke North Korea
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+