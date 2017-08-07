Obama science loyalist operating unofficial shadow office while Trump is in the White House
WASHINGTON – Nearly all of the Obama administration’s science staff has departed the White House since January, and the Trump administration has moved slowly to replace them. In the meantime, however, an unofficial shadow office, stocked with Obama loyalists, is quietly at work. The network, described to STAT by officials from the previous administration who are…
