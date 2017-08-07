Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Obama science loyalist operating unofficial shadow office while Trump is in the White House

STAT

07 Aug 2017 at 07:52 ET                   
Former President Barack Obama and President Donald Trump (Composite / Rawstory)

WASHINGTON – Nearly all of the Obama administration’s science staff has departed the White House since January, and the Trump administration has moved slowly to replace them. In the meantime, however, an unofficial shadow office, stocked with Obama loyalists, is quietly at work. The network, described to STAT by officials from the previous administration who are…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘His denial is a confession of guilt’: GOP strategist explains why Pence is destined to betray Trump
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+