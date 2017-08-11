Ohio man kills woman, drives to Niagara Falls with dead body
An Ohio man was arraigned in Niagara Falls City Court on Thursday, a day after police recovered the body of a woman in the trunk of his car, according to reports. Police took 37-year-old JeShawn Elliot, a resident of Youngstown, Ohio, into custody on Wednesday evening, according to CBS affiliate WIVB. His vehicle was found in…
