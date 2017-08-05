‘Ok… you’re not going to answer that?’: Anderson Cooper hammers Jeffrey Lord for Trump vacation hypocrisy

Anderson Cooper and Jeffry Lord

On “AC360,” CNN host Anderson Cooper held conservative commentator Jeffrey Lord’s feet to the fire on Donald Trump vacationing so much after years of attacking Barack Obama for vacationing.

“But Jeff, wasn’t that hypocritical then just as it’s hypocritical now?” Cooper asked the conservative pundit.

“I’m just saying, this is what happens,” Lord said.

Cooper persisted and began re-asking the question, when Lord interrupted.

“I think it’s political and it happens all the time,” Lord stated.

Cooper again asked the question.

“Anderson, let me be serious about this,” Lord complained.

“OK…you’re not going to answer that,” Cooper concluded.

Donald Trump has taken more vacation days in 7 months than Obama did in 8 years, despite Trump complaining about Obama’s vacations in 16 tweets.

Watch:



WATCH: Anderson holds Jeffrey Lord's feet to… by sarahburris