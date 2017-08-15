Oklahoma bomb suspect was worried ISIS would claim plot
The man accused of planning and attempting to execute a bomb plot against a bank in Oklahoma City was inspired by Brad Pitt’s Fight Club and was worried that the Islamic State militant group (ISIS) would take credit for his attack, according to an FBI affidavit. Jerry Drake Varnell, a 23-year-old from Sayre, Oklahoma, believed that…
