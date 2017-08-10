Quantcast

One in four think Trump acted illegally with Russia

Newsweek

10 Aug 2017 at 07:05 ET                   
Donald Trump giving a speech in 2016 (via Wikimedia Commons).

A quarter of Americans believe President Donald Trump acted illegally over his campaign’s alleged dealings with Russia during the 2016 presidential election, a new poll shows. The Gallup poll, released on Wednesday, shows one in four respondents felt the president had acted illegally, while 37 percent of respondents believed he had acted unethically but not illegally.…

