One in four think Trump acted illegally with Russia
A quarter of Americans believe President Donald Trump acted illegally over his campaign’s alleged dealings with Russia during the 2016 presidential election, a new poll shows. The Gallup poll, released on Wednesday, shows one in four respondents felt the president had acted illegally, while 37 percent of respondents believed he had acted unethically but not illegally.…
