Pence says Trump will not ‘stand by’ on Venezuela
Vice president Mike Pence has said Donald Trump has made it clear that the U.S. will not “stand by while Venezuela crumbles.” Speaking from Colombia in an interview with NBC News correspondent Peter Alexander, the vice president addressed the ongoing issues in Venezuela and Trump’s threatened military intervention in the country. “POTUS has made clear we’re…
