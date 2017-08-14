Quantcast

Pence says Trump will not ‘stand by’ on Venezuela

Newsweek

14 Aug 2017 at 17:06 ET                   
(Photo: a katz / Shutterstock.com)

Vice president Mike Pence has said Donald Trump has made it clear that the U.S. will not “stand by while Venezuela crumbles.” Speaking from Colombia in an interview with NBC News correspondent Peter Alexander, the vice president addressed the ongoing issues in Venezuela and Trump’s threatened military intervention in the country. “POTUS has made clear we’re…

