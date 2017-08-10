Penn State frat deleted video involving death of teen, detective says
BELLEFONTE, Pa. – A detective testified Thursday that video captured by a basement camera at a Penn State fraternity was deleted two days after a New Jersey teen died there during a bid acceptance party, pennlive.com has reported. This is the first time investigators said the video was deleted, after previously describing the camera as “non-functioning.”…
