Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘Playing with the public’: MSNBC host worries Trump’s using ‘fire and fury’ threat to divert attention from Mueller

Noor Al-Sibai

08 Aug 2017 at 17:59 ET                   
MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace (image via screengrab).

After President Donald Trump’s “fire and fury” promise to North Korea broke the Internet, MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace floated an important question: “Are we being played?”

During a panel discussion, Wallace responded to a comment made by Politico’s Susan Glasser, who said that because the Trump White House doesn’t have “a normal communications strategy,” deciphering the president’s “fire and fury” comments was doubly difficult.

“Are we normalizing him by sitting here and trying to analyze what this statement means,” Wallace said. “Are we getting played? Is this a shiny object? Is Bob Mueller honing in?”

Watch the entire segment below via MSNBC:

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘It brings us closer to confrontation’: McCain slams Trump’s ‘fire and fury’ North Korea saber-rattling
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+