‘Playing with the public’: MSNBC host worries Trump’s using ‘fire and fury’ threat to divert attention from Mueller

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace (image via screengrab).

After President Donald Trump’s “fire and fury” promise to North Korea broke the Internet, MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace floated an important question: “Are we being played?”

During a panel discussion, Wallace responded to a comment made by Politico’s Susan Glasser, who said that because the Trump White House doesn’t have “a normal communications strategy,” deciphering the president’s “fire and fury” comments was doubly difficult.

“Are we normalizing him by sitting here and trying to analyze what this statement means,” Wallace said. “Are we getting played? Is this a shiny object? Is Bob Mueller honing in?”

Watch the entire segment below via MSNBC: