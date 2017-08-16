Popular pesticides are killing of bumblebees by preventing them from laying eggs
More and more studies add evidence to a bleak theory: our pesticides are killing off the bees. The Buff-tailed bumblebee (Bombus terrestris). Image credits: Alvesgaspar. Pesticides vs bees Bumblebees don’t get nearly as much love as honey bees, but maybe they should. Sure they’re wild and they don’t produce as much honey as their “domestic” counterparts,…
