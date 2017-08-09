‘Prayers were answered’: Alabama Trump supporter says president’s 2016 ‘win was a miracle’

Bob Brigham 08 Aug 2017 at 22:02 ET

The Irish Times in Dublin has dispatched their Washington correspondent on a road-trip across America to learn more about the supporters of President Donald Trump.

Suzanne Lynch posted her first dispatch from North Carolina, then Tennessee.

The latest dispatch is on the Trump supporters in Birmingham, AL.

”You know, some pastors in the churches around here before the election asked people to pray – not for Trump but for the right outcome for America. When the result came in, it was like those prayers were answered,” Trump supporter Kathy Courtland told the Irish newspaper. “Some around here thought his win was a miracle.”

“No Republican I know is anti-immigration or racist,” Courtland claimed to an international audience.

A former TV producer who also thinks President Trump is doing a good job was also interviewed.

“I think he would get more done if there was more co-operation from Congress, but he has made good progress,” said Trump supporter Susan Stofel, referring to Trump’s lack of legislative achievements. “There is so much biased coverage of Trump by the media.”