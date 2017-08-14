Quantcast

President Mike Pence? Anthony Scaramucci thinks so

Newsweek

14 Aug 2017 at 10:50 ET                   
Anthony Scaramucci -- screenshot

Mike Pence has flatly denied rumors and reports he is preparing to succeed President Donald Trump as the 46th president of the United States. But that didn’t stop Anthony Scaramucci, the former White House communications director, from coining a potentially prophetic nickname for the vice president. Scaramucci revealed that, during his brief stint in the White…

