Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Presidents play golf because they are rich powerful men

Newsweek

13 Aug 2017 at 09:45 ET                   
Donald Trump plays golf at Trump National Doral (screen grab)

Presidents Play Golf Because They Are Powerful Rich Men

tundNewsweek published this story under the headline of “The Sunny World of Palm Springs” on March 28, 1977. In light of recent events involving President Donald Trump and his 17-day working vacation at his golf club, Newsweek is republishing the story. The little white golf ball plunked into a cup on the lush greens of the…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones calls Charlottesville violence a ‘false flag’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+