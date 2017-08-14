Priests must report child sex abuse confessions or be charged: inquiry
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Catholic priests should face criminal charges if they fail to report allegations of child sex abuse disclosed during confession, according to an Australian inquiry. The measure was among 85 proposed changes published in a report Monday by the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse, which was set up in 2013 to investigate claims…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion