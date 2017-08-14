Prince gets his own purple shade by Pantone Institute
What shade of purple is “Purple Rain”? The Pantone Color Institute may have an idea. The color swatch manufacturer, in collaboration with Prince’s estate, has unveiled an official hue of purple in honor of the late musician. It will be named “Love Symbol #2” after the emblem Prince used for his 1992 album and which appeared…
