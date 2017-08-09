Princess Diana was banned from having ‘racist toys’ in royal nursery
Princess Diana once revealed her sons Princes William and Harry were banned from playing with controversial golliwog dolls because it “was seen to be racist.” The rag dolls—characterized by their dark skin and frizzy black hair—were popular in Britain and Australia in the early 20th century. But, like the equally dubious use of blackface in cinema,…
