Putin is mocking Trump and his golf game: Ex-ambassador
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The Kremlin is personally mocking President Donald Trump, a former U.S. ambassador to Russia has said, after state news TV likened photos of the U.S. leader playing golf to propaganda. “Mr. President, Putin is now getting personal in his mockery of you & your golf game,” Stanford Professor and ex-Ambassador Michael McFaul tweeted Monday. “This is…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion