Putin poses bare chested in new action man pics
In what has become something of an annual tradition, Russian President Vladimir Putin posed for shirtless action pictures while on his summer vacation. The images released to Russian state media showed the president taking a two-day time-out from his presidential workload, and engaging in a spot of pike fishing and swimming in the Tuva region of…
