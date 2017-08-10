Quantcast
Facebook, U.S. News
‘Putin’s favorite congressman’ threatens Google with probe for violating ‘civil rights’ of angry ‘brogrammer’
10 Aug 2017 at 17:31 ET
It looks like “Putin’s favorite Congressman” is at it again.

As noted by the Los Angeles Times, Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-CA) gave his two cents on the Google anti-feminist manifesto debacle on Twitter — and claimed that fired engineer James Damore had his civil rights violated.

“I am very troubled by Google’s treatment of James Damore,” Rohrabacher tweeted on Thursday. “You shouldn’t lose your job for telling the truth!”

He went on to say that “if Silicon Valley continues with its illegal hiring practices Congress must investigate.”

Rohrabacher’s ties to Russia are so well-known, House majority whip Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) once joked that “There’s two people, I think, Putin pays — Rohrabacher and Trump” in an audio recording leaked last year. He was also the subject of an FBI probe for those same ties in 2012.

Check out Rohrabacher’s Google manifesto tweetstorm below.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected]
