Putin’s new shirtless photos amaze Russia’s press
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Siberian getaway dominated his homeland’s news agenda over the weekend, his torso already earning plaudits from the tabloid press, as well as comparisons to fictional adventurer Indiana Jones. The politician’s topless photos of his fishing trip to Tuva, was reminiscent of Harrison Ford’s “indomitable adventurer and conqueror of hearts,” Moscow tabloid, Moskovskiy…
