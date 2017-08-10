Queen Elizabeth II ‘ordered Princess Diana to divorce’
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth ordered her son Prince Charles and Princess Diana to divorce, rather than maintain a married separation, according to Diana’s former butler. Speaking at an event in Australia, Paul Burrell, who formerly served as a personal attendant to the Queen and then butler and latterly personal assistant to Diana, said: “It is a myth…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion