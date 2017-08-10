Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Queen Elizabeth II ‘ordered Princess Diana to divorce’

Newsweek

10 Aug 2017 at 09:03 ET                   
AFP/AFP - Queen Elizabeth II says she never aspired to overtaking her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria to become Britain's longest-reigning monarch

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth ordered her son Prince Charles and Princess Diana to divorce, rather than maintain a married separation, according to Diana’s former butler. Speaking at an event in Australia, Paul Burrell, who formerly served as a personal attendant to the Queen and then butler and latterly personal assistant to Diana, said: “It is a myth…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Unthinkable’: Catholic priest destroys pastor’s claims on Trump’s biblical right to nuke North Korea
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+