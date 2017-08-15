Remembering Elvis 40 years after his death
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Newsweek published this story under the headline “All Shook Up” on August 29, 1977. To commemorate 40 years this week since the “King of Rock and Roll” died, Newsweek is republishing the story. Inside his Memphis mansion, Graceland, the king of rock ‘n’ roll lay silent in a copper coffin. Women hid tiny cameras in their…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion