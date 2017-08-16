Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Report: Russia election hacking witness in Ukraine

Newsweek

16 Aug 2017 at 18:46 ET                   
Hacker stealing data (Shutterstock)

President Donald Trump and his defenders have flatly, and correctly, stated that no physical proof of Russia hacking the 2016 presidential election exists or has been brought to light. Indeed, no evidence has been made public and the final tally of votes and who chose whom has not been questioned, even by a U.S. intelligence community…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Ex-CIA director Brennan pens emotional apology to Wolf Blitzer: ‘Trump put our collective futures at grave risk’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+